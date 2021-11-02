Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $36,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.24. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

