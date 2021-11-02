Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.68 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.67.

About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

