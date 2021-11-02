James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $931.34

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.34 ($12.17) and traded as low as GBX 404.08 ($5.28). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 159,117 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £208.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 931.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

