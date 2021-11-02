Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clariant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLZNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Clariant has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

