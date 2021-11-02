Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. WestRock has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 44.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

