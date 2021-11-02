Jefferies Financial Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.