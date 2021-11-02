Jefferies Financial Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
