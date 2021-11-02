Jefferies Group LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $209,000.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,931. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

