Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

FYBR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 11,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

