Jeffrey Dossett Sells 592 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30.

Shares of PI stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

