JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE JELD opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

