JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

