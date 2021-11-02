John Shipsey Sells 3,013 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10).

John Shipsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, John Shipsey purchased 1,583 shares of Smiths Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,380.50 ($18.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,423.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,523.02. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

