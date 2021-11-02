Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $15.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $257.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $111.40 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,207,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

