JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $720.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 155332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 687.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 662.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

