JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 48.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.09 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

