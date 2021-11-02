JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

