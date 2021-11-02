JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,777,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,640,000 after acquiring an additional 968,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. 184,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,719. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

