JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 19.63% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Shares of FSEC stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.