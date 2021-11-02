JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $47.39 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

