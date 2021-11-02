JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,018 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

