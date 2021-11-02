JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,999 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $713.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

