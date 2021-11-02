JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,388 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

