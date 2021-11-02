JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,312 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.