JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,312 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.