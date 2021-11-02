Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $52.43. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

