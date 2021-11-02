Jupiter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $856,790.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.84 million and $856,790.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

