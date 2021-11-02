Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,498. Jushi has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

JUSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.80 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

