Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

