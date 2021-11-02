Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

KLDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

