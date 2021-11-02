KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $29.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

KAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

