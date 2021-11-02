KARMA Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001635 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005481 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00048265 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

