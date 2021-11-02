KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KDDI presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KDDI alerts:

Shares of KDDIY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.04. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.