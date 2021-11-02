KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.33 on Friday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

