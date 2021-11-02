KE (NYSE:BEKE) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 7,991,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,527. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 111.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KE by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

