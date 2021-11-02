Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 570.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,341 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

