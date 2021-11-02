Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.42% of Kelly Services worth $88,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.