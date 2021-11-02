Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

