Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€242.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is €192.85 and its 200 day moving average is €202.30.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.