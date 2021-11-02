Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

