KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

