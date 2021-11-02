Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KYCCF. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

KYCCF traded up $13.83 on Tuesday, hitting $620.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.11. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.91.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

