Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

KFRC stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Kforce has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

