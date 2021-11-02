Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Stake Reduced by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,613 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

