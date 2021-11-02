Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 12,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 442,824 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $12.73.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 628.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

