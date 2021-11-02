Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 12,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 442,824 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $12.73.
The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $981.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
