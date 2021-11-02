Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

