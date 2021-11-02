Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.68.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 1,150,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,791. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

