Klever Market Cap Reaches $143.79 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $143.79 million and $4.97 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

