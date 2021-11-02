Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 19,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

