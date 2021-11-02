Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Kontoor Brands worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.