Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post sales of $605.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 247,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.