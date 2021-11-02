Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post sales of $605.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 247,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

