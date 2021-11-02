Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTOS stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

